OMG: This Smoking Hot Miss Switzerland Runner-Up Is An Intern At JP Morgan Right Now (NSFW)

Her name is Xenia Tchoumitcheva, and there’s a reason she’s at the top of the Bloomberg Most Viewed Profile: she’s currently interning at JP Morgan.And she’s ridiculously hot. (via NetNet)
She also previously interned at Merrill Lynch and Duet Asset Management.
She graduated from the Università della Svizzera Italiana with a Bachelor, Science of Economics.
She interned at Duet Asset Management in 2009, and Merrill Lynch Capital Markets in 2007.
She's been a model for four years with Elite, and was runner-up in the Miss Switzerland pageant in 2006.
She was also Miss Fotogenique in the 2006 Miss Switzerland pageant, where she was 'compared to a young Bridget Bardot.'
She is the spokesperson and model for Audi, Burger King, Visilab Sunglasses, and Casino Lugano, among others, according to her website.
She made the announcement on a Swiss financial program called Cash Tv, where she also said 'Swiss Banks have shown flexibility and will resist through the crisis.'
