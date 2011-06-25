OMG: This Smoking Hot Miss Switzerland Runner-Up Is An Intern At JP Morgan Right Now (NSFW)

Photo: YouTube

Her name is Xenia Tchoumitcheva, and there’s a reason she’s at the top of the Bloomberg Most Viewed Profile: she’s currently interning at JP Morgan.And she’s ridiculously hot. (via NetNet)



She also previously interned at Merrill Lynch and Duet Asset Management.

Xenia Tchoumitcheva is a summer intern in the Sales & Trading group at JP Morgan She graduated from the Università della Svizzera Italiana with a Bachelor, Science of Economics. Source: LinkedIn She previously interned at Duet Asset Management and Merrill Lynch Capital Markets She interned at Duet Asset Management in 2009, and Merrill Lynch Capital Markets in 2007. She speaks five languages: Italian, French, English, Russian and German She's been a model for four years with Elite, and was runner-up in the Miss Switzerland pageant in 2006. She was also Miss Fotogenique in the 2006 Miss Switzerland pageant, where she was 'compared to a young Bridget Bardot.' She is the spokesperson and model for Audi, Burger King, Visilab Sunglasses, and Casino Lugano, among others, according to her website. She made the announcement on a Swiss financial program called Cash Tv, where she also said 'Swiss Banks have shown flexibility and will resist through the crisis.' She met Bill Clinton Here's a film clip in which she stars, that already has almost 1.5 million pageviews. It's the music video for Italian artist Paolo Meneguzzi.

