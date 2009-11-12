Xbox's Natal To Launch With 5 Million Units, 14 Games*





UPDATE: Microsoft is denying the accuracy of these rumours, suggesting that actual launch details have yet to be decided.

ORIGINAL POST: MCV is reporting leaked details of Microsoft’s (MSFT) plans for launching the Project Natal extension to the Xbox 360.

Microsoft will be shipping 5 million of the specialty cameras, which track users’ movements to allow controller-free game play. They will be sold both individually and packaged with Xbox consoles.

14 Natal-compatible games will be available at launch time, which is projected to come in November 2010.

Microsoft hopes that Natal will appeal to the non-hardcore gaming demographic that Nintendo (NTDOY) has taken over with the Wii, and extend the life span of the Xbox 360.

