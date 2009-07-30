Xbox 360 To Get Facebook And Twitter Before Christmas

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox 360 will get its Twitter and Facebook applications later this year, Eurogamer reports.

A Microsoft marketing exec told Eurogamer that the company was looking at an “autumn” date for the integration:

“It will be before Christmas.” He added, “A lot of the background work’s been done for a lot of applications that are coming.”

Microsoft announced the Twitter and Facebook apps for the Xbox at the E3 gaming expo last month.

The apps will let users link their Xbox Live and Facebook profiles, post photos, tweets and Facebook messages through their Xboxes.

