Please don't vape into your Xbox Series X, Microsoft says, after viral videos that appear to be faked show smoke billowing from the new $500 console

“Please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X,” Microsoft tweeted Wednesday night.

It followed viral videos of the new $US500 console, which was released Monday, showing smoke billowing from its vented top.

Users claimed the Xbox Series X was overheating – but the videos appear to be fake.

Others quickly pointed out that blowing vape smoke into Microsoft’s console produced the same effect.

Microsoft issued an unusual safety warning to owners of its new $US500 console Wednesday night.

“Please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X,” the tech giant tweeted.

We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

It turns out some owners have been doing exactly that.

Less than a day after the console’s release, videos cropping up across social media showed smoke billowing from the new consoles. Some of these have racked up millions of views.

At first glance, it looks like the new Xbox console has problems with overheating, or is even on fire. But the videos appear to be fake.

Other users cried foul, pointing out that if you turn off your Xbox Series X and smoke a vape into it, vapour soon rises out of the console, just like in the videos of the allegedly overheating products.

Seeing people spread the video of the Xbox Series X console with smoke coming from it and.. it's just vapor smoke https://t.co/0D52mz0MLt — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 11, 2020

Social media users have also shared photos and videos of ping pong balls floating on their air gushing out of the Series X fans.

Can't believe this actually works!! The secret Xbox Series X ping pong ball feature is real! pic.twitter.com/L4X8d3rFIz — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 11, 2020

Though this could be scientifically plausible, some believe these are faked, too. IGN, for example, highlighted a video from another Twitter user that showed the Xbox Series X’s fans barely ruffling a feather.



Business Insider has asked Microsoft for comment.

