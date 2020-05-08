Here's a first look at the slate of new games coming to the next-generation Xbox, including 'Assassin's Creed,' 'Madden,' and more

Microsoft The next-generation Xbox console, the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox console, Xbox Series X, is currently in development.

The new console is scheduled to arrive this fall, but Microsoft already began to show off new games coming to the console in a broadcast on May 7.

We just got a first look at a slew of new games coming to the Xbox Series X, including “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Madden NFL 21,” and “Dirt 5.”

It may not feel like it right now, but soon enough we’ll be looking back on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as “last-gen” consoles.

Both Sony and Microsoft are deep into development of next-generation game consoles, and Microsoft outright revealed its new console back in December: The Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch during “holiday 2020.”

Microsoft continued its next-gen console rollout in a new video released on Thursday, which showcased some of the first games coming to next-gen – including a brand-new “Assassin’s Creed” game.

Here they are:

1. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”

2. “Madden NFL 2021”

3. “Dirt 5”

4. “Bright Memory Infinite”

5. “Call of the Sea”

6. “Chorus”

7. “Scarlet Nexus”

8. “Scorn”

9. “Second Extinction”

10. “The Ascent”

11. “The Medium”

12. “Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2”

13. “Yakuza: Like a Dragon”

