Xbox Selling Like Gangbusters Since Price Cut, Microsoft Raises Japan Forecast

Since cutting the price of its Xbox 360 console at the beginning of September – the lowest-priced model is $200, cheaper than Sony’s PS3 or Nintendo’s Wii – Microsoft says that sales are shooting through the roof, especially in Japan where the company is raising its forecast.



Speaking at the Tokyo Game Show, the company said that Xbox 360 sales have doubled in the U.S., are up 62% in Europe, and are up five-fold in Japan, according to a liveblog on video game site Kotaku. In Japan, sales of the Xbox 360 beat native Sony’s PS3 in September for the first time.

The company didn’t break out specific projections for sales, except to say that they’re raising the Japan forecast, and that they’ve even run into hardware shortages in the country. This doesn’t bode well for the PS3, which had never lost to the Xbox on its home turf. And, as we said yesterday, Sony’s refusal to cut the console’s price from $400 during the holiday season could lead to tough Christmas for the PS3.

See Also:

Sony: What Recession? No Price Cuts For PS3

video game Industry Growth Spurt Finally Slowing?

Microsoft Slashing Xbox 360 Prices, Sales To Soar?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.