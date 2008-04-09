Can Microsoft Turn The Xbox Into A Wii?

Microsoft (MSFT) is developing its own version of Nintendo’s Wii controller for the Xbox 360, says MTV News (really). A rather chatty source–who provided the illustration below — tells MTV that Microsoft has been working on the new device since August, and should have it ready to go before the end of the year.



Based on the art MTV has provided, the supposed Xbox controller looks a lot like the Wii controller, but MTV’s source says the company has something much more ambitious in mind. Supposedly it will work not just with simple bowling/tennis games, like the Wii’s, but also with complex fare like Halo. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft’s attempt at complicating the Wii has not been working so well — their source called the process a “clusterf–k.”

Even if it was going well, we’re not convinced it’s a good idea: The Wii works because it’s simple. But if they pull it off and can combine Wii features with some compelling new titles, maybe it will give Xbox a chance to stave off the PS3 unit sales growth.

By the end of the year the Xbox could have a Blu-Ray player, sell Netflix movies and be just as much fun as the Wii. Perhaps this year’s Christmas story will be Xbox shortages?

