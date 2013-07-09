Here Are The Names Microsoft Rejected Before Settling On 'Xbox'

Microsoft’s first gaming console, the Xbox, could have easily been called the WEP, the 11-X, the MARZ, or even FACE, to name a few.



In an interview with Edge, Xbox engineer Seamus Blackley revealed that a fierce back-and-forth took place between the engineers and the so-called Microsoft “naming guys.”

“First, there were our code names, which were WEP — ‘Windows Entertainment Project’ — designed to make Microsoft executives comfortable, Midway — ‘Midway between a PC and a console or ‘Battle of Midway’ — you decide — and DirectX Box, which was shortened to xbox in email very early on.”

Once the time for code names was over, and a marketable name needed to be chosen, the Xbox name wasn’t even on the table, due to legal reasons.

But the engineering team held strong, Blackley said, weathering the slew of acronyms offered up as alternatives, and the “Xbox” name was finally decided upon (and not X-Box, xBox, XboX, Xbox, or X-box).

If you’re interested in seeing all the possible names, we’ve included Edge’s complete list of suggested Xbox names below.

– MAX (Microsoft Action Experience)

– AIO (All In One)

– MIND (Microsoft Interactive Network Device)

– FACE (Full Action centre)

– MITH (Microsoft Interactive Theatre)

– XON (Experience optimised Network)

– MVPC (Microsoft Virtual Play centre)

– TAC (Total Action centre – discs/games could be called TACs)

– MARC (Microsoft Action Reality centre)

– LEX (Live Entertainment Experience)

– M-PAC (Microsoft Play and Action centre)

– RPM (Real Performance Machine)

– MOX (Microsoft Optimal Experience)

– E2 (Extreme Experience)

– MTG (Microsoft Total Gaming)

– VIP (Virtual Interactive Player)

– PTP or P2P (Powered To Play)

– VIC (Virtual Interactive centre – disks/games could be called VICs)

– MARZ (Microsoft Active Reality Zone)

– TSO (Three, Six, Zero)

– EHQ (Entertainment Headquarters)

– O2 (Optimal Ozone or Optical Odyssey)

– MIC (Microsoft Interactive centre)

– R&R (Reality and Revolution)

– MEA (Microsoft Entertainment Activator)

– AMP (Active Microsoft Player)

– VPS (Virtual Play System)

– MAP (Microsoft Action Play)

– MEGA (Microsoft Entertainment & Gaming Attendant or Microsoft Entertainment & Gaming Assembly)

– CPG (CyberPlayGround)

– VERV (Virtual Entertainment & Reality Venture)

– OM (Odyssey of the Mind)

– P2 (PowerPlay)

– IS1 (Interactive System In One)

– MET (Microsoft Entertainment Technology or Microsoft Entertainment Theatre)

