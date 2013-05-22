Xbox One Will Not Work With Old Xbox Games

Xbox One, the new gaming console introduced by Microsoft today, will not play older games from the Xbox family.



This means that if you want to play your old Xbox and Xbox 360 games, you better keep a compatible console around.

This is due to major changes in how the Xbox One works compared to other models. It uses an “x86” architecture for its processor and the others relied on a “PowerPC” architecture.

The Xbox One speaks a new language of sorts, and it’s a language that your old games don’t understand.

