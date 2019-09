Click for sound:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video We have the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One -- the two next-gen consoles that everyone will be clamoring over this holiday season. So, which one should you get? We got some of our co-workers to try the two new consoles out to see which one they liked better. Produced by William Wei

