Microsoft Plans A Virtual Reality Headset For Xbox One To Compete With The Oculus Rift

We’ve known for some time now that Microsoft has been at least exploring virtual reality.

But it looks like Microsoft has moved forward and has actually created an Xbox One virtual reality headset like the Oculus Rift.

“I think the technology is really interesting, and it’s definitely something we’ve been playing with for quite a while,” Xbox head Phil Spencer told IGN in March.

Microsoft has even given the mysterious Xbox One VR headset to some game developers, according to VRFocus.

“The developer kit is currently ‘circulating’ a group of developers working on the console,” VRFocus reports. “Several studios have confirmed to VRFocus that they are working with the device, while Techradar has also received similar information that suggests teams have already begun work on software for the kit.”

While there’s no information on the design of the headset or the type of games being developed, Microsoft is rumoured to officially announce the VR headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

REUTERS/Yuya Shino People try out the Oculus Rift at the 2014 Tokyo Game Show.

The news of an Xbox One VR headset means Nintendo is the last major gaming platform to join the virtual reality wave of the past two years. Sony already announced its Project Morpheus headset, and then there’s the Oculus Rift for PC. Oculus has even worked with Samsung to debut the Gear VR headset for mobile.

Nintendo could soon follow, and the company has already voiced its curiosity for virtual reality, though it may take a more cautious approach.

“Certainly, it’s something we’re looking at,” Nintendo of America’s president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aime told GameSpot back in June. “We look at a wide range of technologies. When it’s there and enables a fun experience, we’ll be there, too.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.