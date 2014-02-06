A Big Update Is Coming To The Xbox One Next Week

This morning, Microsoft announced a big system update coming to the Xbox One next week.

Among the improvements, users can expect better voice commands that will be “more fluid and responsive over time.”

For anyone who users the Kinect’s voice commands to go back and forth between playing games and watching TV that could be helpful.

The update will come February 11.

Here’s a list of some of the features that will be included via the announcement on its blog:

The ability to see and manage your storage space . With this update, you will find it easy to find how much space your content takes up and better manage your content. You can also control your install lineup and more easily manage your download queue. We’ve separated My Games and My Apps into separate lists, so you can easily create separate queues for both. Now you can pick the order in which you want your content to load and we’ve added a boot progress indicator so you can better track updates while they load.

. With this update, you will find it easy to find how much space your content takes up and better manage your content. You can also and more easily manage your download queue. We’ve separated My Games and My Apps into separate lists, so you can easily create separate queues for both. Now you can pick the order in which you want your content to load and we’ve added a boot progress indicator so you can better track updates while they load. The battery power indicator is back! You can see it right on the home screen, so you can easily track how much battery life is left on your controller.

is back! You can see it right on the home screen, so you can easily track how much battery life is left on your controller. And, you will be able to use your USB keyboard with your Xbox One.

You can check out the full announcement HERE.

