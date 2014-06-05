Twitter Is Coming To The Xbox One -- Here's How It Will Look

Wednesday morning, Microsoft announced that more than 45 new entertainment apps including HBOGo, Twitter, and Vine are coming to the Xbox One and 360.

The news comes ahead of next week’s E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) conference where Xbox is expected to make announcements surrounding its upcoming “Halo” game and original series.

Currently, Microsoft says there are more than 180 apps and “entertainment experiences” on both the One and 360.

While we’re sure to get a closer look at these apps during the Xbox briefing, Microsoft briefly showed off how Twitter will look on the console.

Let’s take a look.

In Xbox’s OneGuide — Microsoft’s TV listing guide — you’ll be able to see shows people are tweeting about in real-time.

You’ll also be able to see what shows are trending in a separate area.

We rarely use Xbox’s One guide. It’s just not necessary. If you connect your cable to the console you’re still able to use your cable provider’s guide through the Xbox.

The trending now is kind of cool, but that’s if you’re using the OneGuide.

What’s most interesting to us is that you’ll have the ability to see live tweets while watching a show. Hitting a view button on the Xbox One controller will allow fans to interact with tweets from official series accounts as well as those from cast and crew. They will then be able to retweet and favourite those tweets using their account.

It’s not clear whether you’ll be able to compose new tweets as well. Typing would be tough using a controller unless you have Xbox’s glass app installed on a phone or tablet.

Here’s how that will look:

Microsoft’s Xbox briefing will take place will take place June 9 at 12:30 p.m. EST. It will be streamed live on Xbox.com.

Here’s the full list of apps coming to the consoles.

