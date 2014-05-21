Skype For Xbox One Update Allows You To Video Chat With Friends While Playing Games

If you like the idea of playing video games with another friend, a new Skype update for the Xbox One will let you, without the friend even needing to be in the same room.

Skype announced today that it’s updated its Xbox One app today with full Snap support. Snap is the feature that allows you to use two apps at once. Until now, you could snap another app while you were on a Skype call, but now the opposite is true.

That means that Skype no longer has to be the main app; you could play a game and take a Skype call, and your friend can hang out with you while you beat your high score. Group video calling is now available for free across all platforms, so you could even play a game while a bunch of your friends chat with you.

In fact, you can Skype each other while playing against each other. That’s probably the most exciting part about the new update: collaborative gaming in real time.

But, of course, it’s not just for gaming. You can use the feature to watch TV with your buddies, or even just browse the internet while you’re talking to your mum. Not that you would do that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.