Xbox One Outsells The PS4 For The First Time This Year

Microsoft’s Xbox One has broken its recent losing streak.

F0r the first time this year, the Xbox One has sold more units than Sony’s Playstation 4, and was the number one selling game console in November in the US and UK, according to GameSpot.

The Xbox One has faced steep competition from the PS4 since its launch. The last time the Xbox One outsold the PS4 was in December 2013.

“We are committed to making Xbox the best place to play, with this year’s best games, the best community of gamers to play with, and terrific value,” Microsoft’s VP of corporate marketing, Mike Nichols, said in a statement to Gamespot. “We are amazed by the excitement Xbox fans have shown to start off this holiday. November set a new record for sales of Xbox One, and Xbox One was the best-selling console in the US and UK.”

While the Xbox One has lagged behind the PS4 in overall sales since its debut, Microsoft announced last month that the Xbox One had sold more than 10 million units. The company also chopped the price of the Xbox One by $US50, a move that has yet to be matched by Sony, which has undoubtedly helped boost sales around the holidays.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.