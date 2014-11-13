Xbox One Sales Have Skyrocketed Since The $349 Price Cut

Since Microsoft announced new bundles and a new $US349 price for Xbox One, gamers are eating it up.

It is finally selling better than Sony’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft says.

The company says the first week after the price cuts took effect, US sales more than tripled, and that it’s been beating Sony for the past two weeks.

Retail orders for the Xbox One will soon hit 10 million units, according to a blog post by Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Devices and Studios. He writes:

The response to this wave of blockbuster game releases and new bundles has been amazing, and sales have skyrocketed since the new price took effect on Nov. 2. Compared to the previous week, Xbox One sales in the US have more than tripled, which is exciting as more and more friends will be playing together this holiday. As we head into the busy holiday season Xbox One led generation 8 console sales in the US for the past two weeks. Shortly, we will have sold in to retailers more than 10 million Xbox One consoles.

We can’t say we’re surprised. Our own Karyne Levy predicted that the Xbox One would outsell the PS4 after Black Friday, thanks to the price cuts and bundles.

Sales are also helped by this week’s arrival of the newest Xbox One exclusive game, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection.”

But it’s the new Xbox One bundles that are really winning fans. These pair the console with some of the most popular games. For instance, for $US349 you can get the “Assassin’s Creed” bundle, which includes a couple of uber popular versions of the game, including “Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.” And you can add Kinect to the bundle for another $US100 ($US449). With that, Microsoft will toss in “Dance Central Spotlight” (because everyone knows that pirates love to dance).

But, as Levy points out, Sony has a few bundles of its own, like one for “Grand Theft Auto 5.” Choices, choices.

