Everything You Missed From Microsoft's Xbox One Announcement

Microsoft revealed its next-generation video game console, the Xbox One, at a big press event today.
Here’s a quick roundup of everything it can do.
Here's what it looks like. That's the Kinect sensor on top, the console in the middle, and the controller in the front.
The Xbox One has a lot of powerful specs, including a 500 GB hard drive, WiFi direct, 8GB of RAM, and a Blu-Ray player.
You can watch live TV with the Xbox one. It downloads information from your cable provider and you don't need to change inputs to watch live TV. You plug your cable box directly into the Xbox.
Microsoft has a deal with ESPN so users can watch sports and also track fantasy league standings at the same time.
The SmartGlass app will let you control the Xbox One with your phone or tablet. Here's a look at the current SmartGlass app.
Microsoft has partnered with Electronic Arts to bring four new games, NBA Live, Madden NFL, UFC, and FIFA.
Xbox is changing the TV experience. It is making a live action Halo TV series with the help of Steven Spielberg.
There's also a content deal with the NFL, which will let you manage your fantasy team as you watch games.
