Microsoft Is Quietly Lowering The Prices Of The Xbox One

If you’ve been anxious to get your hands on an Xbox One, it may be a good time to invest.

Numerous retailers have been cutting the $US499 price of the next-generation console by $US50.

Walmart, Best Buy, Target have all dropped the console’s price to $US449.* The price is for consoles packaged with Xbox One’s exclusive new game “Titanfall” and another bundle including Forza Motorsport 5.

You probably haven’t heard the news because there haven’t been any big ads for the price drop.

A look at Walmart’s current weekly ad doesn’t include a mention of the console in its rollback prices. Target’s circular doesn’t even show the Xbox One mentioned on its video game page. We can’t find anything under Best Buy’s featured weekly deals either.

Yesterday, a video game site reported the price of the next-gen console actually reached $US399 for a while on Amazon (the same price as the PS4) with a discount code.

When we accessed the page, we noticed a $US20 discount.

The price has since jumped back to $496.99 on the site. (It’s now at $499.) Entering the code XIAMAZON at check out will bring the price down to $US449.

Microsoft also started selling both bundles on its site for the reduced price.

The drop in price comes as Sony’s PS4 is dominating the gaming market.

According to VGChartz, as of March 22, Sony has sold approximately 6.3 million consoles — and is having trouble keeping up with demand.

Microsoft has sold 3.9 million Xbox One consoles.

When we initially saw the drop in price on Amazon, we confirmed a current special promotion with Microsoft.

Here’s the official statement we received from a spokesperson:

“This is a special promotion offered by various retail stores in the U.S. Microsoft sets a suggested retail price, but specific pricing and offers vary by retailer. Check with your local retailer for details on their Xbox One offerings.”

*In order to view the price of the Xbox One on any site you need to add the item to your cart and check out.

Why?

Best Buy offers the best explanation:

“As a retailer, we set our own prices independently, but some manufacturers restrict how we may communicate those prices. In some cases the manufacturer does not allow us to show you our price until you take further action. Don’t worry; you can remove the item from your cart if you decide not to buy it.”

