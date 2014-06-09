After Losing To Sony, Microsoft's Xbox One Price Cut Starts Today

Microsoft’s promised price cut has arrived: You can now buy an Xbox One for only $US399.

The $US399 bundle ditches the Kinect motion sensor that used to come included with every Xbox One. If you want, you can still pick up a Kinect sensor for an extra $US100.

The Kinect lets the Xbox One track your body’s movement in addition to letting you use voice commands. Microsoft used to include a Kinect with every Xbox One in an attempt to encourage developers to innovate and bake Kinect features into their games.

The price cut comes after news that Sony had sold significantly more PlayStation 4 systems than Microsoft’s Xbox One. As of April, Sony has sold over 7 million consoles. Microsoft has announced it has sold 5 million.

The gap in sales could be attributed to Sony’s decision to de-bundle its own PlayStation Camera from its PlayStation 4 package before it even went on sale, a move that allowed Sony to enter the next-gen market at a price point $US100 cheaper than Microsoft.

