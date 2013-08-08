Wow, The Power Supply For The Xbox One Is Massive

Microsoft posted a video today of the final packaging for its new Xbox One console that launches this fall.

We also got a sneak peek at everything that will be inside the box, including the console’s massive power supply.

A brief history lesson: When Microsoft launched its current console, the Xbox 360, it was criticised for having a huge, brick-like power supply.

But the Xbox One’s appears to be even larger. This thing is going to be a power hog:

