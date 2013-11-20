THE XBOX ONE UNBOXED

The Xbox One comes out Friday, but we got our hands on an early review console.

Microsoft’s next-generation console will sell for $499 retail.

We’ll be playing with the system throughout the week offering our initial thoughts before a full review next week.

For now, let’s see what you’ll get with the new Xbox.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.