THE XBOX ONE UNBOXED

The Xbox One comes out Friday, but we got our hands on an early review console.
Microsoft’s next-generation console will sell for $499 retail.
We’ll be playing with the system throughout the week offering our initial thoughts before a full review next week.
For now, let’s see what you’ll get with the new Xbox.
Gone are the 'Back' and 'Start' keys. The directional pad is now free on its own and the Xbox logo has been moved to the top.
In addition to the many cords and start guide is a 14-day trial to Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft's paid online membership.
The new Kinect can also track the slightest gestures with real motion tech and can reduce motion blur with a new time-of-flight camera.
