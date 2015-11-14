Xbox One finally beats Playstation with the help of Master Chief

For much of the past two years, the PlayStation 4 has outsold the Xbox One.

Between winning the war of public opinion and a lower initial price, the Xbox One has consistently lagged the PlayStation 4 in monthly sales. But not this past October.

That’s right: the Xbox One bested the PlayStation 4 in monthly sales for only the second time, and there’s one important reason for that. His name is Master Chief.

Microsoft This supersoldier — ‘Master Chief’ — is the reason so many people are buying the Xbox One.

That’s not just a major feat because of recent history, but also because the PlayStation 4 dropped in price during October.

Don’t just take my word for it!

“The strength of the greatest games lineup in Xbox history drove record Xbox Live usage for October and made Xbox One the best-selling console in the US,” Microsoft’s corporate VP of Xbox marketing, Mike Nichols, said in a statement issued to press this week.

The vast majority of games coming out this holiday season are available on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (as well as PC, usually). What differentiates the Xbox One are a few notable exclusives: “Halo 5: Guardians” and “Rise of the Tomb Raider.”

While we don’t know numbers on the latter, “Halo 5: Guardians” made Microsoft “more than $US400 million” in the first seven days it was available. Not too shabby! But how does that stack up to other major releases? There’s one easy comparison: the new “Call of Duty.”

Microsoft ‘Halo 5’ taking aim at ‘Call of Duty’ sales numbers!

Activision says this year’s game, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3,” sold “over $US550 million” in its three-day “launch weekend” (whatever that means).

While that’s $US150 million more than “Halo 5: Guardians” in a shorter period of time, it’s important to note that “Halo 5” is available on a single platform — the Xbox One — whereas the new “Call of Duty” is available on five: Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC.

Put more simply: a ton of people are buying “Halo 5: Guardians,” and the only way they can play it is with an Xbox One. Hopefully someone at Microsoft is throwing the hulking green supersoldier a killer party this weekend.

