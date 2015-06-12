Oculus Rift just shocked everyone by partnering up with Xbox

Microsoft’s video game console Xbox One is getting virtual reality support from Facebook’s virtual reality company, Oculus VR.

The Oculus Rift headset will run Xbox One games through the Windows 10 operating system — the next version of Microsoft’s famous Windows software, which launches for free in July.

Oculus VR CEO Brendan Iribe announced the news alongside Microsoft’s Xbox leader Phil Spencer at a press event Thursday in San Francisco. Iribe said that the upcoming Oculus Rift VR headset — which is expected to become available to the general public in the first quarter of 2016 — will come boxed with a wireless Xbox One gamepad.

The hardware partnership is representative of a bigger initiative between the two companies. Microsoft’s game console runs games that are streamed via WiFi to a computer running Windows 10, which are then able to be played using the Oculus Rift headset.

That means famous franchises like “Halo,” “Forza Motorsport” and more will be playable in virtual reality when the Oculus Rift headset launches early in 2016.

