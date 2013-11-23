The Xbox One Launch Party In NYC Was Every Gamer's Dream

Kirsten Acuna
Macklemore best buy theatre xbox one launchJASON DECROW /Invision for Microsoft/AP ImagesMacklemore performs at the Best Buy Theatre in Times Square, NYC.

Microsoft went all out for the reveal of the Xbox One.

It hosted two massive launch parties in both NYC and Los Angeles for fans who pre-ordered the consoles.

We headed over to the party at the Best Buy Theatre in Times Square.

The setup was a gamer’s dream. There were lots of consoles to play, multiple bars, and a live concert featuring Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

It was an experience unlike any other.

The party took place off of 7th Ave at the Best Buy Theatre.

Fans who pre-ordered the next-gen console waited anxiously in line to enter.

They were treated to free food and Xbox swag including those green hoodies.

While they waited, people came dressed up as characters from Xbox One exclusive games like 'Ryse: Son of Rome' ...

... and 'Dead Rising 3.'

A sweet Audi designed after game 'Forza Motorsport 5' rolled up, too.

The big event was three armoured trucks that came in around 8:30 p.m. to drop off the consoles.

Media hounded them trying to get the best shot possible.

Here's a look at the scene from across the street.

... and a look at the back of the trucks.

Look at all those Xbox Ones!

Best Buy employees carefully carried them off the trucks.

Let's see where they're heading.

Once inside, it was a gamer's paradise.

There were Xbox One consoles set up everywhere to play ...

Absolutely everywhere.

The zombies and Romans joined in on the fun, too.

Welcome to the Xbox One bar. No, there weren't any special Xbox-themed drinks.

Before midnight, singers Macklemore and Ryan Lewis showed up performing a few songs including single 'Thrift Shop.'

Macklemore wanted to get a little closer to the fans.

Crowd dive!

Time to give out the Xbox One consoles.

Hanoi Delosangeles was the first customer to pre-purchase the Xbox One console at the event.

Xbox One consoles for everyone!

Now see what's inside the box!

