The Xbox One Launch Party In NYC Was Every Gamer's Dream

JASON DECROW /Invision for Microsoft/AP Images Macklemore performs at the Best Buy Theatre in Times Square, NYC.

Microsoft went all out for the reveal of the Xbox One.

It hosted two massive launch parties in both NYC and Los Angeles for fans who pre-ordered the consoles.

We headed over to the party at the Best Buy Theatre in Times Square.

The setup was a gamer’s dream. There were lots of consoles to play, multiple bars, and a live concert featuring Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

It was an experience unlike any other.

