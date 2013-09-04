The New Xbox One Will Go On Sale November 22

Microsoft will start selling its new Xbox One video game console on November 22, the company announced today.

It will cost $US499 and includes a Kinect motion controller. The launch date is for the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and a few other countries.

Sony’s next video game console, the PlayStation 4, will go on sale a week earlier. It’ll cost $US399, but doesn’t include a motion sensor.

