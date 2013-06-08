A Lot Of People Are Freaking Out Because They Think Microsoft's New Xbox Is Going To Spy On Them

The new Kinect sensor.

Microsoft’s new gaming console, the Xbox One, will come with a motion sensor/camera accessory called the Kinect that will be used for video chats and controlling games with your body.



But the device will always be on by default, and that has a lot of people concerned, especially after yesterday’s report that Microsoft and other big tech companies are working with the NSA and providing user data to the government through the scary-sounding PRISM program. (Microsoft denies that it’s involved with PRISM.)

It’s causing a lot of people to freak out, fearing that the Kinect will be able to spy on them in their own living rooms.

The reason the Kinect is always on is because it also has a nifty voice control feature that lets you turn on the Xbox One console by saying, “Xbox on.” That’s pretty much it. The camera isn’t designed to spy on you, record conversations you have with your girlfriend in your living room, or do anything else nefarious.

And if you’re still paranoid, you can take Microsoft’s suggestion and turn the Kinect off or “pause” it whenever you want. That’s it.