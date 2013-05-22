The Redesigned Kinect For Xbox One Can Monitor Your Heart Rate

Xbox Kinect

Microsoft has revealed the new version of Kinect, the hands-free motion control system for Xbox One. And it is a beauty.



Put it this way, it can detect your heartbeat.

Each Xbox One will come included with a Kinect.

The Kinect now recognises your voice and commands are more conversational.

It is also packed with a 1080p HD camera for video chats through an integrated Skype app.

Users can simply say to the console, “Xbox on” and it will spring to life.

New sensors inside the Kinect allow the device to detect, balance, rotation of joints, and even heartbeat. This means you can control games with your body.

No word yet if it can detect heart attacks.

