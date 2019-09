MicrosoftThe new Xbox will be called “Xbox One.” So much for “Xbox Infinity,” which was the name many people believed would be the name of the new Microsoft system.



They didn’t go the simple route of calling it just “Xbox.”

Xbox One does give the vibe of a fresh new start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.