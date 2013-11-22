The 8 Exclusive Games That Make The Xbox One Worth Owning

Crytek It may not have the best gameplay, but the graphics in ‘Ryse: Son of Rome’ are better than anything on last-gen consoles.

The

Xbox Onecomes out tomorrow, but many gamers still haven’t decided which console they’re going to go with.

The PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, and PC all have advantages and disadvantages, from size and cost to app selection and gimmicky controllers. But if you’re a gamer, there’s one factor that outweighs all of the others: which console has the best exclusive game lineup.

Both now and for much of 2014, the Xbox One seems to have the PlayStation 4 handily beat. While Sony’s console is technically superior, Microsoft has done a better job at making the deals needed to lock down exclusive, blockbuster-quality games.

