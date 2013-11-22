The 8 Exclusive Games That Make The Xbox One Worth Owning

The
Xbox Onecomes out tomorrow, but many gamers still haven’t decided which console they’re going to go with.
The PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, and PC all have advantages and disadvantages, from size and cost to app selection and gimmicky controllers. But if you’re a gamer, there’s one factor that outweighs all of the others: which console has the best exclusive game lineup.
Both now and for much of 2014, the Xbox One seems to have the PlayStation 4 handily beat. While Sony’s console is technically superior, Microsoft has done a better job at making the deals needed to lock down exclusive, blockbuster-quality games.
TITANFALL: The shooter from the original creators of 'Call of Duty' mixes up the formula gamers have come to expect by giving players jet packs and parkour moves to make getting around faster and giant mechs called 'Titans' that allow for taking on groups of people at once.
If you don't have a gaming PC, the only way to get the full next-gen 'Titanfall' experience is on the Xbox One.
DEAD RISING 3: This is the zombie game most of us have always wanted. It features a big city that you can roam around in, hundreds of zombies on screen at once, and the ability to use almost anything as a weapon (or to combine things into improvised weapons like the pictured sledgehammer-chainsaw).
FORZA MOTORSPORT 5: This is probably the best overall game available at launch. The graphics are stunning, the controls are spot-on, and the games learns how your friends play and integrates their driving style into the cars you race against in single player.
PROJECT SPARK will let PC gamers and Xbox One owners make, share, and enjoy their own games. The tools it includes allow for a wide range of games, from turn-based role-playing games to platformers set in fantasy worlds.
RYSE: SON OF ROME was developed by the makers of 'Crysis,' a series known for its amazing graphics. Ryse doesn't disappoint in that department, though its gameplay can be a little rough around the edges.
In QUANTUM BREAK time itself is breaking down. While the time-manipulation mechanics aren't new to gaming, the amount of detail and the scale of things that can be messed with is unprecedented on previous generation consoles.
HALO: There's a new game in the series coming to the Xbox One in 2014. Details are sparse, but we know that it isn't 'Halo 5' nor is it a side story like 'Halo: ODST.'
FABLE LEGENDS is the latest in the often-controversial 'Fable' series. Its developer, Lionhead Studios, is known for promising the world and delivering great games that don't live up to the high bar set by their marketing. With so little hype for 'Legends,' this might be the first in the series to *not* under-deliver.
