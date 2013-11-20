Microsoft Almost Put Smell-O-Vision In The Xbox One Controller

It used to be that in certain movie theatres, you could not only see and hear the entertainment,

but smell it as well.

It was first deployed for a 1960 movie called Scent of Mystery, but it turns out that Microsoft was considering implementing a comparable technology in its Xbox One controller, reports Engadget.

Presumably you’d be smelling Call of Duty‘s gunpower, Madden‘s football player sweat, and the like. Maybe video game smells are an omission for the better.

Microsoft spent a total of $US100 million researching and developing for the controller.

