Some Customers Are Having A Ton Of Issues With Their Xbox One Consoles

The Xbox One launch this past Friday didn’t go off without a hitch.

Though 1 million consoles were sold in the first 24 hours, some customers reported multiple problems with the hardware preventing them from using their $US499 Xbox One.

A look at Xbox’s message boards shows some readers have had issues with their controllers, the console crashing, frozen screens, and just turning on the system itself.

According to IGN, some have been seeing a total hardware failure notification that has come as a result of an update error.

Others have reported their disc drive making a grinding noise while inserting an Xbox One disc into the console.

That is not a sound you want to hear from your console.

Microsoft has told Eurogamer a small number of Xbox One customers are being affected.

“We’re working directly with those affected to get a replacement console to them as soon as possible through our advance exchange program. Rest assured, we are taking care of our customers.”

Some PS4 gamers had trouble on launch day as well, either connecting to the Internet or getting their consoles to work upon purchase.

Sony has said that less than 1% of the consoles sold were affected.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment.

Are you experiencing issues with one of your new consoles? Let us know.

