Here's An Awesome Xbox One Command Cheat Sheet That Won't Come Packaged With Every Console

When the Xbox One console comes out Friday, there’s one handy tool you won’t receive.

When we picked up our review console last Thursday we were given this really cool designed Xbox command gesture guide.

Basically, it’s a quick cheat sheet to have around while gaming.

Since Microsoft’s next-generation console has more than 40 commands available, it’s pretty helpful and makes a great tool for consumers to get used to the new commands.

So when I was first shown it, I figured this would come standard with every console.

However I was surprised to learn only media was being provided with hard copies.

Why won’t you be receiving one of these slick guides?

The folks at Microsoft told me by the time they designed the command card and thought to put it in the box, the consoles already shipped.

If you want your own copy, you’ll still be able to get one — just not with the console.

Microsoft should be making them available on the Xbox site come launch day Friday.

However, we thought you may like one early to familiarise yourself with the new gestures and commands before then, so we asked Microsoft to provide us with a PDF before release.

You can download it HERE.

Happy gaming!

