These are the 100+ Xbox 360 games you can soon play on Xbox One

Your Xbox One is about to get dozens of new games that previously weren’t playable. Only these games aren’t brand new — they’re some of your favourite Xbox 360 games, now playable on the Xbox One!
This Xbox One backwards compatibility program starts on November 12 with the launch of the “New Xbox One Experience” — a major update to the console’s dashboard, powered by Windows 10.
If you don’t know what we mean by “backwards compatibility,” we’re talking about “the ability to play a select number of Xbox 360 games on your Xbox One.”
You don’t have to buy ’em again — just stick your old disc into your Xbox One and you’ll be prompted for a download. After snagging the digital version, your old Xbox 360 game will run on your new Xbox One. Pretty sweet, and it’s the kind of thing that differentiates the Xbox One from the PlayStation 4 (which can’t play any PlayStation 3 games).
There’s some great stuff on there: “Assassin’s Creed 2,” “Mass Effect,” “Mirror’s Edge,” and (the best “Pac-Man” game ever made) “Pac-Man Championshp Edition DX+.”
Unfortunately, the list of what’s compatible doesn’t include some games folks have been asking for, like Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption,” and even Microsoft-published “Halo Reach” (which is even pictured in Microsoft’s own marketing, as seen above). The top four games, as voted by the community, aren’t supported:
Thankfully, Microsoft says it will “work with game publishers to continue to release new titles regularly.” We’re guessing this will be on a monthly basis.
Here’s the full list in question of what’s available starting on November 12, when the new Xbox One dashboard goes live:
- A Kingdom for Keflings Lode Runner™
- A World of Keflings LUMINES LIVE!
- Alien Hominid HD Mass Effect™
- Assassin’s Creed II Metal Slug 3
- Asteroids & Deluxe Metal Slug XX
- Banjo Kazooie®: Nuts & Bolts Might & Magic Clash of Heroes™
- Banjo-Kazooie® Mirror’s Edge™
- Banjo-Tooie® Missile Command
- BattleBlock Theatre Monday Night Combat
- Bejeweled 2 Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Ms. Splosion Man™
- Blood of the Werewolf Mutant Blobs Attack!!!
- BloodRayne: Betrayal N+
- Borderlands NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- Call of Juarez® Gunslinger NiGHTS into dreams…
- Castle Crashers Operation Flashpoint™: Dragon Rising
- CastleStorm Pac-Man: Championship Edition™
- Centipede & Millipede Pac-Man: Championship Edition DX+
- Condemned: Criminal Origins Perfect Dark
- Crazy Taxi™ Perfect Dark Zero
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends Phantom Breaker:Battle Grounds
- Defence Grid: The Awakening Pinball FX™
- DiRT 3 Plants vs. Zombies
- DiRT Showdown Prince of Persia
- Discs of Tron Putty Squad
- Doom Rayman 3 HD
- Doom II R-Type Dimensions™
- Dungeon Siege III Sacred Citadel
- Earthworm Jim HD Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Fable II Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- Fallout 3 Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Feeding Frenzy Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown Shadow Complex
- Gears of War Sonic CD
- Gears of War 2 Sonic The Hedgehog
- Gears of War 3 Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Gears of War: Judgment Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Golden Axe™ Super Meat Boy
- Halo: Spartan Assault Supreme Commander 2
- Hardwood Backgammon® Tom Clancy’s RainbowSix Vegas
- Hardwood Hearts® Tom Clancy’s RainbowSix Vegas 2
- Hardwood Spades® South Park: The Stick of Truth™
- Heavy Weapon Torchlight
- Hexic HD Toy Soldiers
- Ikaruga Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Jetpac Refuelled Tron: Evolution
- Joy Ride Turbo Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Just Cause 2 Viva Piñata
- Kameo™: Elements of Power Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Wolfenstein 3D
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Zuma
