Notorious Hacker Gang 'Lizard Squad' May Have Taken Down Xbox Live

Xbox Live, Microsoft’s online multiplayer and media service for Xbox, is currently “limited” for Xbox 360 users, according to the Xbox Live service status page. And one hacker group is taking credit on Twitter.

The service outage might be the result of a cyberattack by notorious hacking group “Lizard Squad,” which promised this would happen last week.

The current outage is affecting core services and a few select apps for gamers that use the Xbox 360, including IGN, Maxim, and MLG.TV.

The service has only been down for about an hour, as of this writing.

“Lizard Squad,” which has a history of attacking popular video game services, tweeted the following this morning:

gonna ddos Santa Claus’ sleigh tonight

— Lizard Squad (@FUCKCRUCIFIX) December 24, 2014

And this is what Lizard Squad tweeted around the time of the outage:

This was tweeted just minutes ago.

Jingle bells jingle bells Xbox got smacked, oh my fun it is to ddos in my mums basement …. heyy!

— Lizard Squad (@FUCKCRUCIFIX) December 24, 2014

“Lizard Squad” issued a threat last week saying it would take down the PlayStation and Xbox Live networks over Christmas. But thanks to the efforts from another hacker gang called “The Finest Squad,” many members of Lizard Squad were exposed online, and it also learned that Lizard was taking the big game networks using DDoS attacks — basically, downing servers by sending a flood of web traffic to a single network.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft’s Xbox Live support team and we’ll update this story when we learn more, and when the service comes back online.

Meanwhile, read the full story of how Lizard Squad was initially thwarted by another gang of hackers that wanted to save their favourite game services over Christmas.

