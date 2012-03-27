Xbox Live Gets A Huge Update Today

Xbox Live’s newest update will include content from Comcast’s video-on-demand service and HBO Go, reports GigaOM.



This is actually a little ahead of schedule — in February, HBO co-president Eric Kessler said HBO Go would be coming to Xbox Live on April 1, arriving just in time for the season premiere of Game of Thrones.

But sharp Microsoft fans pointed out that this would be unlikely — basically all Microsoft updates arrive on Tuesdays and the company seemed unlikely to push out an update the day of the premiere in case users had issues upgrading.

Comcast subscribers will be able to search a video-on-demand library from their Xboxes as the company makes an effort to reach new devices like the iPad and internet-connected televisions.

