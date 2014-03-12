Xbox Live Is Down For A Lot Of People Trying To Play New Game 'Titanfall'

Update: Xbox Live is back up and running again, according to XboxSupport.

Earlier: A lot of people trying to sign in to Xbox Live, Microsoft’s paid online gaming service, to play new game release “Titanfall” are not able to access the game.

Gamers trying to sign in to their accounts are being met with the following error screen:

We first noticed the error a little after 5 p.m. EST when we tried to log on and play “Titanfall.”

Attempts to log back in hours later have prompted the same screen.

Today marks the launch of “Titanfall,” single-person shooter online game

from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment that’s exclusively on the Xbox One.

The game is the first real anticipated title for the new Xbox console. “Titanfall” is being looked at as a major make or break to help the Xbox One make up some ground in the next-gen console war against Sony’s dominating PlayStation 4.

Xbox Live’s Director of Programming Larry Hryb (known better as Major Nelson by gamers for his Xbox Live gamertag) has said the Xbox Live issues are not related to Titanfall.

If you are having issues signing into Xbox Live, we are aware of it and actively working on the issue. This is not a #Titanfall issue

— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 11, 2014

For those trying to access Xbox Live, updates are being added to the Xbox blog HERE.

Currently, access to Live is limited.

During the game’s launch last night, players also reported connectivity issues which EA and Respawn quickly responded to with a patch to the game.

As of 10:47 p.m., @XboxSupport announced Xbox Live was back up and running.

