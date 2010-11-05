Xbox Kinect: It's A Lot Of Fun, But It's "Half-Baked"

Photo: Flickr/WipleyBrainSins

Microsoft’s new motion based gaming system Kinect is being greeted with mixed reviews.In general, reviewers say it’s fun to play the Kinect, but they caution this is still a first version of the product. It’s still a little rough around the edges. Here’s excerpts from various reviews:



David Pogue at the NYT: “There’s a crazy, magical, omigosh rush the first time you try the Kinect. It’s an experience you’ve never had before,” but, “Navigating the Xbox/Kinect software is baffling,” and “the body tracking isn’t as quick or precise as the Wii’s remote-tracking.” Overall, though, “few normal people will mind. The Kinect’s astonishing technology creates a completely new activity that’s social, age-spanning and even athletic.”

Engadget: “We can’t help but quote our Google TV review here: ‘It’s always hard to review version 1.0 of a platform — it’s tempting to give concept and potential nearly as much weight as execution.’ The Kinect as hardware is great, but there’s plenty of room for software engineers and UI designers to improve. And speaking of room, if you’re worried about cramped space, you might want to get a measuring tape before shelling out $149.”

Mercury News: “Yet Kinect often feels like a half-baked beta product. There are loads of issues that Microsoft and its partners need to work through…Kinect is brand-new, so it’s not surprising that Microsoft and its partners are still trying to figure out how to best use it. I hope they do that soon, because it would be a shame to let Kinect’s potential go to waste.”

Gizmodo: “I’m conflicted. Although the potential of the Kinect platform is evident, it’s still unclear how more mainstream titles like Gears of War or Dead Rising or Fable can use these new gaming mechanics…It’s also hard to justify the $150 price tag right now—especially when you need to purchase a whole raft of new games at $50 a pop just to use the thing. You also need a lot of space—way more than either the Wii or PlayStation Move requires, and this is a big problem.”

