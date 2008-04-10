Xbox Improves Movie Playback For Dead Format (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) released a software update for the Xbox 360 that will improve movie playback of the HD DVD drive. So if you bought Transformers on HD DVD for $30 when it came out, bought the HD DVD add-on for the Xbox at $180, and the movie wouldn’t play — now it should. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change the fact that you spent $210 on a dead format. But if you hurry, you might still be able to get some of your money back from Best Buy or Circuit City.



