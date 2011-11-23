Microsoft Buys Video Search Company VideoSurf For A rumoured $70 Million

Photo: AP

Microsoft has bought video search company VideoSurf and will put it into the Xbox business.VideoSurf has technology that can “see” inside videos to index their actual content, rather than relying exclusively on tags. Microsoft says it will add VideoSurf to the Xbox 360 “ecosystem” and to Xbox Live to “evolve search and discovery of entertainment content.”



The Kinect controller already has a voice-controlled search function, but users have to be pretty specific with their commands. Adding VideoSurf’s technology could help users find content with more random commands.

VideoSurf includes some big name investors like Vice President Al Gore and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

The rumoured price of the acquisition was about $70 million.

