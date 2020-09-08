Microsoft just confirmed its next-gen Xbox Series S along with a $299 price tag

Microsoft Xbox announced the Series S on Tuesday.

Leaked images of the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s rumoured less powerful version of its upcoming next-generation console, started to circulate on Monday.

The leaks showed a white device and claimed a price point of $US299.

Xbox on Tuesday confirmed the leaks, showing off the Xbox Series S and its $US299 price tag.

Xbox has confirmed the long-rumoured lightweight addition to its next generation of consoles, the Xbox Series S.

Xbox revealed the Series S after a series of leaks on Monday night. The first leak came from tech news site Thurott, which showed a white console and claimed a price point of $US299. More leaks started popping up elsewhere online, including a video comparing the Series S with the larger, more powerful next-generation console the Xbox Series X.

“Let’s make it official,” Xbox tweeted on Tuesday, along with an image of the device and a confirmation of the $US299 price tag. Xbox didn’t give away many details in its tweet, other than the device was “next-gen performance on the smallest Xbox ever.”

???? Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Rumours have been circulating about a cheaper version of Xbox’s next-generation Series X.

Microsoft did not immediately give a release date for the console, but previous leaks have led to speculation it will come out in time for 2020 holiday season (the Series X is confirmed as coming out in November).

The image of the Xbox Series S appears to show it has no disc-drive, distinguishing it from the more powerful Xbox Series X.

Xbox revealed the Series X console in December last year, but has yet to confirm a price point for it.

On Monday Windows Central journalists Jez Corden and Zac Bowden, who appeared to have obtained the same leaked images of the Series S, reported the Series X will cost $US499.

