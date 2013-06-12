Microsoft: If You Don't Like The Xbox One's Restrictions, Buy A Xbox 360 Instead

Xbox chief Don Mattrick has responded to the uproar over the Xbox One’s mandatory online connectivity, and it’s not exactly what people wanted to hear.



In an interview we read on Engadget, Mattrick said, “fortunately, we have a product for people who aren’t able to get some form of connectivity, it’s called Xbox 360.”

Mattrick went on to argue that the required Internet connection will “future proof” the device, and that if they hadn’t included the feature, fans could have been just as angered.

It’s a bold statement in light of concrete evidence stating otherwise, with pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 outnumbering Xbox One according to Amazon.

