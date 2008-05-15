Xbox And PlayStation Duel Over Good News (MSFT, SNE, TTWO)

On Monday, GameStop (GME) released their split of GTA IV (TTWO) sales, and Microsoft won 64-36. So what’s next? The spin doctors on each side come out and pump up their own console while bashing their competitor.



Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg (MSFT):

I think many people have been surprised to see how well GTA IV is selling on Xbox 360 given the history of the franchise. These sales results add GTA IV to a long list of franchises that have switched over from Playstation to find a new home on Xbox 360….We did hear from retailers that Xbox 360 had a larger lift across the channel the last week of the month than PS3. We are incredibly happy with these early numbers and think it shows that consumers are learning that Xbox 360 and Xbox Live are the best place to play the game.

PlayStation exec Peter Dille (SNE):

There’s a larger installed base right now on Xbox 360 than on PS3. So it’s not surprising that there’s going to be more selling on Xbox 360 than PS3. Having said that, we’re really excited about the ratio. If I had an installed base advantage of 3-1, I wouldn’t be crowing too much about a 60-40 sales advantage.

Our question: Is there any game, on either console, more dreary than this?

See Also: More People Bought GTA IV For The Xbox 360

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.