Xbox 720 to Feature Avatar Quality Graphics, says AMD

By James Brightman



Xbox 720 hasn’t been announced, and chip maker AMD (which supplied the graphics chip for 360) hasn’t even confirmed that they’re involved in the project, but in the latest issue of OXM (thanks Examiner) AMD does heap tons of praise onto the next Xbox.

Director of ISV relationships at AMD, Neal Robison, claimed that Microsoft’s next console would actually feature graphics on par with James Cameron’s epic 3D film Avatar. Not only that, but Robison indicated that Xbox 720’s A.I. and physics would be so advanced that every individual character in an open world game like Grand Theft Auto would act independently; they’ll be able to react in very different ways to your actions as a player rather than following some pre-determined script.

Of course, for now this is just a lot of hype. Every time a new console is on the horizon, all sorts of wild claims are made about its power. The Xbox 720 is rumoured to be unveiled at next year’s E3, with a possible launch in 2013 or 2014.

