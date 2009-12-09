What Will The Xbox 720 And PS4 Look Like?

Sony and Microsoft are readying peripheral devices next year to add on to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 to further extend their product lives.



For instance, Microsoft is working on “Project Natal” to add motion-sensing game play to the Xbox, so it’s more like a Wii.

But Id Software technical director John Carmack, creator of “Doom” and “Quake,” told PC World he thinks Sony is hustling to release the PS4 before Microsoft has a competing product ready.

And gamer geeks are already guessing what the next generation video game consoles might look like.

Photo: Djeric

