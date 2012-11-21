If This Is Actually The Next-Generation Xbox, It's Going To Be Crazy Powerful

Here is a mock up created by Xbox World from information industry sources and leaks have told the magazine.

The next-generation Xbox will be tricked out with heavy-duty computing power according to a report in Xbox World, a Xbox focused magazine.Xbox World’s report isn’t online, but Gizmodo has a summary of what it says.



The next Xbox will have quad-core guts, 8GB of RAM, Blu-Ray support, directional audio, TV output and input, an “innovative controller” and introduce Kinect 2.0, according to Gizmodo.

There are also rumours swirling that the next Xbox may also at some point introduce, “[Augmented Reality] glasses like Google Glass”.

You can forget all the rumours of the device being called Xbox 720, too. Xbox World says that it’ll probably just go by the name of Xbox.

The image in this post is a render of the next Xbox based on conversations Xbox World had with sources familiar with the gaming console.

Microsoft’s next-generation gaming console is expected to be announced before next year’s huge gamer’s conference, E3.

