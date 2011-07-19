Microsoft's Next Xbox Will Have Avatar-Like Graphics

Photo: IMDb

The successor to the massively successful Xbox 360 may not launch for another few years, but graphics chip maker AMD told the Official Xbox Magazine that the next Xbox has graphics that will rival Avatar.The statement is very likely a bit of exaggeration, especially since AMD wouldn’t even confirm that it’s working on the “Xbox 720.”



AMD also mentioned that the next Xbox will have enough processing power to populate individual reactions for enough pedestrians to fill Grand Theft Auto IV’s infamously huge Liberty City.

