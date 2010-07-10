Xbox 720 And Wii 2 Will Beat The PlayStation 4 To Market, Says Sony

Sony Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida believes that the next generation gaming console war will kick off with the launch of the next Xbox and Wii systems.



The release of the PlayStation 4 could take some time once again to make it to market.

“Looking from the outside, it was Microsoft that released the first of this generation of consoles. Naturally, in my opinion, Microsoft will make the first move,” Yoshida told Develop.

“Or, because Nintendo’s approach was not to upgrade much on its basic hardware – Wii doesn’t even support HD resolution – so they might be the first to move,” he added.

This discussion could prompt consumers into readying themselves for the next generation, as the current one is already in year five. The big three in manufacturing have done what they can to minimize discussion at this point, but eventually the need will arise to give gamers the ‘next big thing.’

“Probably the watch should be on these companies, in my opinion. Because PS3 was later than Xbox, and is more powerful, so it has a longer lifespan,” said Yoshida

