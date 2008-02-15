Who Knew? Microsoft's Xbox 360 In Short Supply (MSFT)

We’re used to hearing about Nintendo Wii shortages. But believe it or not, Microsoft isn’t meeting demand for its next-gen console, either, and the shortage could hurt MSFT’s sales.



Microsoft marketing guy Jeff Bell tells Reuters that the company “misjudged demand” and that the company is “really running short of product” in the United States. Bell says the shortage “will have an impact” on Microsoft’s sales, and therefore, could artifically lower overall industry sales. Research firm NPD Group is expected to release January video game sales data tomorrow.

But is the more-than-two-years-old Xbox really out of stock? We were a bit sceptical, so we called 14 Gamestop locations around town. Bell was right! Six of the 14 stores we called said they were sold out, and five others said they only had one pro version in. Normal inventory is usually two to six units, and the stores receive shipments daily — but for now, Xbox 360s aren’t sitting around collecting dust.

