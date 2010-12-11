Xbox 360 Kinect Crushing PS3 Move By More Than 5-to-1

Photo: Microsoft

While Sony says it’s seen “blockbuster success” with its PlayStation Move controller, it’s not clear how many have actually been sold through to consumers. The company has shipped 4.1 million units since launch. Kinect, meanwhile, has sold 2.5 million in 25 days, and according to Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, when looking at console bundles for Kinect and Move, Kinect is winning by far.”About one fifth of PS3 sales included bundles with Sony’s Move controller, suggesting a modest third month. About half of Xbox 360 sales included bundles with Microsoft’s Kinect peripheral, suggesting a strong first month. Xbox 360 Kinect console bundles outsold PS3 Move console bundles by more than 5:1,” he noted.



He reiterated that he expects Kinect and Move to have a combined installed base of around 8 million by the end of the year, and as much as 20-25 million by the end of 2011.

This post originally appeared at Industry Gamers and is republished here with permission.

