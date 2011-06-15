Xbox 360 Gets A New Processor

Associated Press



By James BrightmanMicrosoft put most of its focus during E3 on expanding the Kinect library to bring more core experiences to the platform.

Behind the scenes, however, it would appear that the company is making yet another tweak to its Xbox 360 hardware. According to a report in the International Business Times, a new SoC (System-on-chip) processor will soon be introduced in the Xbox 360 250GB Slim Kinect-ready model.

The processor uses a 45nm process and apparently combines the CPU, GPU, memory, and I/O logic onto a single silicon. Thanks to the system-on-chip design, the processors should be a good deal cheaper to manufacture and will also be much more power efficient, leading to less heat. The IBT report also states that the sizes of the motherboard and the power supply unit “have been drastically reduced.”

The new processor should be fully compatible with all Xbox 360 software despite its new design, as Microsoft has employed a latency and bandwidth that mimics the older consoles. It’s not clear when the first systems with this new chip design will hit retail, but Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business will no doubt reap the benefits in its bottom line, and we could easily envision this move paving the way for another price drop, perhaps in time for this holiday season.

